Six additional COVID-19 deaths, 27 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six additional COVID-19 deaths have brought Jamaica's death toll to 931, as the country recorded 27 new cases of the virus yesterday.

The country has now recorded 48,081 cases of COVID-19, of which 22,555 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the six deaths include two men from St Ann, ages 74 and 73, a 56-year-old woman from St Mary, two women from Kingston and St Andrew, ages 51 and 55 and a 50-year-old man from St Catherine.

Of the 27 newly reported cases, there were 12 females and 15 males with ages ranging from six months to 74 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (six), Clarendon (five), Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas (four each), Westmoreland, St Catherine, Manchester (two each), St Mary and Portland (one each).

The country also recorded 121 recoveries bringing the total patient recoveries to 24,226.