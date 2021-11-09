Six additional COVID-19 deaths, 42 new cases reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Monday, November 8, bringing the local infection total to 89,788 and the virus death toll to 2,293.

The deaths occurred between August 8 and November 7, 2021.

The new cases comprise 22 males and 20 females with ages ranging from 24 days to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (four), Kingston and St Andrew (16), Manchester (one), Portland (one), St Catherine (11), St Elizabeth (one), St Mary (one), St Thomas (five), Trelawny (one) and Westmoreland (one).

The deceased are:

An 82-year-old male from St James

An 80-year-old male from St James

A 76-year-old female from St James

A 65-year-old female from St James

A 75-year-old male from St Catherine

A 53-year-old female from St Thomas

In the meantime, 155 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 59,473.

Currently, 242 people are hospitalised, 11 of which are critically ill while 24 are severely ill and 30 are moderately ill.

According to the health ministry, 1,156 active cases were reported over the past two weeks.