Six arrested, firearm seized in St Catherine during no-movement day

Six arrested, firearm seized in St Catherine during no-movement dayMonday, August 23, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Six people were arrested and a firearm seized as the St Catherine South Police Division embarked on a number of operational activities aimed at disrupting criminal activities and enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) over the past 24 hours.
According to the police, the six people who were arrested were charged with Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in the Gregory park area.
However, no one was arrested in connection to the seizure of the firearm — a .45 pistol along with four .45cartridges — which was found shortly after 2:00 am after gunmen challenged officers in a gun battle in Golf, Gregory Park.
Meanwhile, approximately 400 motor vehicles were stopped and checked during the period, while13 people were warned for breaches of the DRMA. Six traffic tickets were also issued for various breaches of the Road Traffic Act, the police said.
The police are reminding citizens that they should observe the Disaster Risk Management regulations pertaining to the lock-down as perpetrators will be arrested and charged.
