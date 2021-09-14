Six arrested after £160m cocaine seizure from Jamaican-flagged yacht in UK

PLYMOUTH, UK – Six men have been charged with drug trafficking after more than two tonnes of cocaine worth £160 million was seized from a Jamaican-flagged yacht near the coast of Plymouth in the United Kingdom last week.

A British national and five Nicaraguan men were abroad the luxury Jamaican-flagged yacht called Kahu, which was sailing from the Caribbean, according to British media reports.

The vessel was reportedly seized 80 miles off the coast of Plymouth and escorted to the UK mainland by officers attached to the National Crime Agency (NCA), the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Border Force last Thursday.

On arrival, a search of the yacht led to the massive cocaine seizure.

The men, aged 24 to 49, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and remain in custody pending questioning, according to reports.

Commenting on the arrests, NCA deputy director, Matt Horne, told the Northumberland Gazette that there was "no doubt" that the illegal drug would have been sold into "communities across the UK in such ways as County Lines, fuelling more crime and misery".

"Also, the arrests of the men transporting the drugs means the crime group has lost trusted offenders who would have been key to their operations," he indicated.