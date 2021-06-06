Six charged following ganja seizure

Six charged following ganja seizureSunday, June 06, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica — Six men have been charged after the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard reportedly intercepted a 30-foot boat at Robin's Bay in Portland and found 35 knitted bags containing 861.5 pounds of compressed ganja with an estimated street value of $35 million.
Charged in relation to the Sunday, May 29 incident are 30-year-old Romaine Wright, a higgler of Mike Town district, Manchester; 41-year-old Damian Williams, a mason of Junction, St Elizabeth; 59-year-old Dennis Allen, a farmer of Grants Pen Avenue, Kingston; 21-year-old Trent Walker of Annotto Bay, St Mary; 33-year-old Raymond Foster, a fisherman of Hart Street, Kingston and 42-year-old Gregory Forbes, a farmer of Robins Bay, St Mary.
They have been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking steps preparatory to export ganja. They were charged on Monday, May 30.
Reports are that the Narcotics police were called in when the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted a 30-foot boat at Robin's Bay in Portland. The vessel was searched and 35 knitted bags containing 861.5 pounds of compressed ganja were found, the police said.
The six people on board the vessel were arrested and jointly charged. They are scheduled to appear in the St Mary Parish Court on Wednesday, June 9.
