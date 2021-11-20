Six first-time winners in d'Cup as Munro defeat STETHS in derby

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Manchester High and Ocho Rios High schools, which scored big wins on Saturday, were among six schools that won their first games this season in the ISSA daCosta Cup football competition.

Manchester High blanked deCarteret College 7-0 in Zone D while Ocho Rios were 6-0 winners over St Mary's High in Zone H as Green Island High, Belair High, Vere Technical and Charlemont High also got their first victories.

Shaquille Campbell scored a hat-trick for Manchester High in their win as Roshawn Reynolds, Javaine Lindsay, Seigii Ashamn and Denzil Lee all got one goal each.

At Drax Hall, Ocho Rios High got their first win in style, blanking St Mary High 6-0 with two players, Roshane Guthrie and Yakume Lewwllyn both getting hat-tricks.

Ocho Rios High had drawn their first two games and are unbeaten after three games played.

Green Island High snapped a two games losing skid with a dogged effort against Green Pond High winning 2-1 with Ajay Reid scoring both goals for the winners.

Belair High got the better of Alston High 2-0 in Zone D, Vere Technical edged Old Harbour High 1-0 in Zone D while Charlemont High had a similar margin of victory over Browns Town High.

Results from Saturday, November 20

Zone B

Godfrey Stewart High-1 Frome Tech-3

Green Island High-2 Green Pond High- 1

Rusea's High-2 Mannings School-2

Zone C

Lacovia-1 B.B. Coke-2

Munro College-2 STETHS- 1

Zone D

Bellefield High-1 Christiana High- 1

Belair High-2 Alston High-0

Manchester High-7 deCarteret College- 0

Zone F

Old Harbour High-0 Vere Technical High-1

Foga Road High-1 Central High- 0

Garvey Maceo High-3 Kemps Hill High- 0

Zone H

Charlemont High-1 Brown's Town High- 0

St Mary High-0 Ocho Rios High-6

Dinthill Technical-4 McGrath High-0

Paul A Reid