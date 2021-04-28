Six injured in Mandeville crash

Six injured in Mandeville crashWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Six people were this morning rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the New Green main road in Mandeville.
Preliminary reports are that about 8:00 am, a truck and a taxi collided on the thoroughfare in the vicinity of Patrick Road.
Five people who were aboard the taxi were taken to hospital, while the driver of the truck, who had to be extracted by firefighters, has also been hospitalised.
The crash resulted in a pile-up of traffic on the major thoroughfare.
Kasey Williams
