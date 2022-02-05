Six injured in four vehicle pile-up on Rose Hall main road

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Six people were reportedly injured in a four-vehicle collision on the Rose Hall main road in St James Saturday evening.

While their conditions are currently unknown, the injured have since been transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment.

The wreckage, which occurred just before 7:00 pm, involved a BMW, a Toyota Axio, a Toyota Voxy and a Nissan Tiida.

The crash led to a buildup of traffic along the roadway stretching for miles in both directions.