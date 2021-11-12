Six local companies receive international certification

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), an arm of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, on Wednesday, November 10, handed over certificates to six local companies that are now certified to international and national standards.

Three companies received the ISO 9001:2015 stamp of approval.

They are fertiliser and pesticide manufacturer and distributor, Newport-Fersan (Jamaica) Limited; IGL Limited, for distributing and manufacturing gases, and the System Protection and Control Department of the Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd, now certified to design, commission, maintain and decommission protection and control systems involved in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in Jamaica.

Receiving organic certification was Ket's Gourmet Farm, a micro enterprise supplying vegetables and herbs to supermarkets. The farm is now certified to the Jamaican Standard Code of Practice for Organic Production and Processing for handling crops such as lettuce and a variety of herbs.

Wholesale supplier of Caribbean foods, Caribbean Depot Limited, is certified to process wheatnut and to repack brown and white cane sugar, while the Food Pilot Plant at the Scientific Research Council, is certified to produce leg ham, picnic ham, smoked chicken and roaster.

The ministry said both are now certified to the HAACCP principles used to identify, evaluate and control food safety hazards.

In congratulating the newly-minted recipients, Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Audley Shaw, noted that certification signals that their standards have been tried and proven, and are market-relevant, both locally and internationally.

He expressed confidence that the companies would realise the benefits in the medium to long term and encouraged other businesses to pursue certification.

“In this pandemic era, where the rules of engagement for business have shifted, certification will boost your marketability and help you stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” the minister said.

The NCBJ is accredited by the US-based ANSI National Accreditation Board to provide audits and certification of management systems to companies in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. Since the start of this fiscal year, the agency has successfully led 16 companies through the certification process.