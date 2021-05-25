Six members of Boyz squad in camp at UWI/Burrell Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says six members of the 30-man national squad, who will be travelling to Japan this weekend, are now camped at the University of the West Indies-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre starting today.

They are:

Dennis Taylor (GK) -Humble Lion FC

Jeadine White (GK) – Cavalier FC

Tyreek MaGee – KAS Eupen (End of season)

Shamar Nicholson – Charleroi (End of season)

Luca Levee – Harbour View FC; and

Kevaughn Isaacs – Mount Pleasant FC.

Head coach Theodore Whitmore requested the camp so that the goalkeepers could undergo specific training and for the other players to maintain or elevate their level of fitness.

Selected members of the technical and auxiliary staff are also in camp with the players, the JFF said.

The Federation said all the participants had to show negative COVID-19 results before entering camp and all those scheduled to leave the island with the delegation will undergo two further tests later this week.

The delegation will leave the island on Saturday at 3:28 pm.