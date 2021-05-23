Six men held with 668 pounds of lobster during closed season

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Six men were on Friday arrested and charged under the Fisheries Act with possession of lobster in closed season, after marine police found 668 pounds of the shellfish aboard their vessel in Bluefields, Westmoreland.

Reports from the marine police are that between the hours of 5:00 am and 6:00 am, the lawmen were patrolling the coast when they stopped and searched the vessel that was travelling from Pedro Banks towards Bluefields (off the island's south western coast).

Five of the men who were onboard the vessel are from White House, Westmoreland addresses. They are: 65-year-old Lebert Pryce, 62-year-old Thaddius Davis, 60-year-old Bertel Reid, 50 -year-old Anthony Michael Lee, and 44-year-old Christopher Daley

The sixth man, 57-year-old George Hewitt, is from Long Hill, Westmoreland.

Their court dates are being finalised.

April 1 to June 30 is considered to be the closed season for lobster.

Even if the lobsters are frozen, they are only allowed to be used during the first 21 days after the shutdown of the season.

According to the law, during the closed season, fishing for lobsters is illegal and lobsters should not be kept alive in any holding device.