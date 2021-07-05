Six more COVID deaths, 35 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six more coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities were confirmed across Jamaica on Sunday, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1,094.

Three of the victims were males from Kingston and St Andrew, ages 57, 61, and 90. An 82-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 45-year-old female from St James, and a 61-year-old male from St James were also among the latest deaths. One of the deaths was previously reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, the island recorded 35 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 50,389.

The new cases comprise 20 females and 15 males with ages ranging from 14 days to 91 years.

The ministry said 11 of the new cases were recorded in St James, seven in Westmoreland, five in Hanover, four in St Mary, three in St Catherine, two each in Kingston and St Andrew and Manchester, and one in Clarendon.

The ministry further reported 1,059 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 32,604. There are 16,327 active cases on the island.

