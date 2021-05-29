Six more Jamaicans die from COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Six Jamaicans have succumbed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the island recorded 86 new cases of the virus yesterday.

This brings the country's virus fatalities to 942 and the total number of confirmed cases to 48,374.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the recent deaths include a 60-year-old male and a 90-year-old female from St James. A 77-year-old male from Trelawny is also among the latest deaths. The ministry said these three deaths were previously reported under investigation.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old male from Hanover, an 83-year-old female and a 91-year-old male from St Elizabeth were also reported among the latest fatalities.

The ministry also reported another death under investigation and one more death as coincidental.

The new virus cases consist of 41 females and 45 males with ages ranging from one year to 95 years.

The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (17), St Catherine (12), St James (12), St Ann (eight), Clarendon (six), Hanover (six), St Elizabeth (six), Trelawny (five), Westmoreland (four), Manchester (four), St Mary (three), and Portland (three).

The ministry said 163 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 24,866. There are 22,197 active cases of the virus on the island.

