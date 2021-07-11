Six people charged following robbery at Montego Bay store

Six people charged following robbery at Montego Bay storeSunday, July 11, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Police arrested and charged six people with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, shooting with intent and malicious destruction of property following a robbery at a store on King Street, Montego Bay on Saturday, July 3.
Charged are 21-year-old Tajay Ruddock, 18-year-old Shekira Loney, as well as four teenagers, all from King Street, Montego Bay in St James.
The police said that the complainants opened the store for business about 8:35 am, when four people entered, one armed with a firearm.
They allegedly proceeded to rob the complainants of several cellular phones and costume jewellery before making their escape.
The police were called and later carried out an operation in the King Street area where the suspects were taken into custody.
On Monday, July 5, the teenagers, Ruddock and Loney were all charged, following interviews.
