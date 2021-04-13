Six people die as Jamaica records 161 new COVID cases

Six people die as Jamaica records 161 new COVID casesTuesday, April 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 and six new virus-related deaths yesterday bringing the total number of deaths to 682 and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,924.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the six deaths included five people from St Elizabeth -- an 88-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man and a 49-year-old man. A 66-year-old man from Manchester also died.
Of the 161 newly reported cases there were 79 females and 82 males with ages ranging from two to 96 years.
The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Thomas (29), St Mary (20), St Catherine (14), St Ann (11), Clarendon, St James (10 each), Westmoreland, Portland (eight each), Hanover (six), Trelawny (five), and Manchester (three).
The country also recorded 119 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,136.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy