Six people die as Jamaica records 161 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 161 new cases of COVID-19 and six new virus-related deaths yesterday bringing the total number of deaths to 682 and the total number of confirmed cases to 42,924.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the six deaths included five people from St Elizabeth -- an 88-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man and a 49-year-old man. A 66-year-old man from Manchester also died.

Of the 161 newly reported cases there were 79 females and 82 males with ages ranging from two to 96 years.

The cases were reported in Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Thomas (29), St Mary (20), St Catherine (14), St Ann (11), Clarendon, St James (10 each), Westmoreland, Portland (eight each), Hanover (six), Trelawny (five), and Manchester (three).

The country also recorded 119 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,136.