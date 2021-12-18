Six shot and injured at illegal party in Manchester

Six shot and injured at illegal party in ManchesterSaturday, December 18, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Six persons were reportedly shot and injured during an illegal party in Manchester on Friday night.
While confirming the shooting incident, the Constabulary Communication Unit could give no further details at this time.
Amid the relaxation of curfews and other COVID restrictions for the Yuletide season, the Jamaica Constabulary Force [JCF] reminded persons on Tuesday that no permits have been granted for the hosting of parties during December.
Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie also said on Tuesday that the municipal corporations would not be issuing tickets for parties at this time. He said the ban on parties will remain in place up to January 13 when the measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 come up for review.
Head of the JCF's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, warned the public that the JCF will be strictly enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act [DRMA], especially where the gathering of persons is concerned.
“At this particular time, we are not issuing any permits for persons to host parties to be together and before you know it, by next year, we are in problems as it relates to our health status,” he stated.
Under the DRMA, the public gathering limit remains at a maximum ten people. The limit on the number of people in attendance at a place of worship remains at 100, however, no crusades, conferences or conventions are permitted.
