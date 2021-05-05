Six to face buggery charges in St Ann court this Friday

Six to face buggery charges in St Ann court this FridayWednesday, May 05, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – The St Ann Police have confirmed that six men who were arrested in connection with the buggering of two children in separate incidents in the parish have been charged. They will appear before the St Ann Parish Court on Friday. According to the police, the names of the accused are being withheld because of the sensitivity of the case.
Five of the six males have been charged with abduction, grievous sexual assault and buggery of a 13- year-old girl.
The other man, who allegedly buggered a five year-old boy, was charged with buggery and grievous sexual assault.
Last week, superintendent of police for St Ann Dwight Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE that the 13 year-old child was sent by her mother, who was leaving for work, to stay with her grandmother. Upon arrival, she noticed that her grandmother was not home. The police said the child then decided to take a shortcut to a nearby shop, where she was approached by one of the suspects who forced her into an unfinished house, removed her clothes and buggered her. According to the police, four more males who are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 23 later arrived on the scene and took turns with the young girl.
Within the same week, the five year-old boy who had accompanied a man to a hog pen, was also buggered.
Donicka Robinson
