Sixteen-year-old killed in bicycle accident in St Ann

A 16-year-old boy died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident in St Ann on Wednesday.

He is Zidane Thomas from Higgins Town in the parish.

Reports are that while riding along the Higgins Land main road in Cave Valley, Thomas lost control of his bicycle which collided with a parked vehicle. He was taken to the Percy Junior Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Commanding Officer for the St Ann Police Division, Superintendent Dwight Powell, today appealed to road users to observe the rules of the road and take other users into consideration.

“Not only observe the rules of the road, but all of the tenets as it relates to defensive driving must be maintained. We will be out there… to ensure that we do what is required to ensure safe commute throughout the parish,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He added that when compared to the same period last year, there has been an increase in the number of traffic fatalities.

“We are showing a slight uptick over last year. I don't have the stats in front of me, but last time I checked we had about 23 fatalities, excluding [those from] yesterday, so this will take us somewhere about 25 as against about 15 for last year,” he said.

- Donicka Robinson