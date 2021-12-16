Sixty-day extension of ZOSO for sections of Corporate Area and St James

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives has approved a resolution extending the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) in Denham Town, West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St James; and Greenwich Town and August Town in St Andrew, for another 60 days.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

According to a release, Dr Chang in his remarks on Tuesday, said the Zones of Special Operations constitute the most comprehensive, inclusive, and impactful development programme in Jamaica's history. He noted that through the ZOSO, the government is ensuring that community transformation takes place on a secure foundation.

“I need to remind the public and the House members that because of the nature of the ZOSOs it requires a particular budget. The Zones of Special Operations is a special piece of legislation designed to provide…safety in the community, as we develop the community,” he said.

The Zones have transitioned into different phases of the Clear-Hold-Build strategy. Mount Salem and Denham Town continue into the Build phase. August Town and Greenwich Town are in the Hold phase, and Norwood remains in the Clear phase of the strategy.

“The imposition of the Norwood ZOSO has literally locked down the criminal activity in the area around it and that is the intention of these activities. Still at the level of the Clear, but they would move into the next phase very soon,” Dr Chang said, noting that the community of Mount Salem is “getting to a point where we can be moving unto normal policing and security measures there.”