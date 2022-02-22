Sixty-four road fatalities recorded since 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Road Safety Unit is renewing its plea for motorists to desist from speeding on the nation's roadways as the latest statistics show an increase in crashes, particularly on weekends.

According to a release, statistics from the Unit show that since the start of 2022, 64 road fatalities have been recorded. Of that number, private motor vehicle drivers account for the highest number of fatalities - 14.

Data also shows that as of February 22, 27 fatalities occurred on weekends. These include a total of nine fatalities occurring on Fridays, 11 on Saturdays and seven on Sundays.

It is against this background that the Road Safety Unit is reminding both drivers and passengers in front and back seats to always wear a seatbelt, cut out distractions and obey the rules of the road.

The RSU shared that based on trends in traffic crash fatalities, it is projected that 447 lives could be lost this year. The Unit is cautioning persons to exercise extra care on the roads to change this projection.