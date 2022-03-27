Skerritt praises Windies capture of Richards-Botham Trophy

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Cricket West Indies president, Ricky Skerritt, has hailed “a remarkable three weeks of cricket” which culminated with West Indies' capture of the first-ever Richards-Botham Trophy in Grenada on Sunday.

The home side trounced England by 10 wickets inside four days of the decisive third Test at the National Stadium, after chasing down a paltry 28, following the touring side's collapse for 120 in their second innings, approaching the first hour of the morning session.

England resumed the morning on 103 for eight with little hope of saving the game.

“On behalf of CWI and the West Indies supporters around the world, I want to express heartfelt congratulations to captain Kraigg Brathwaite, head coach Phil Simmons, and the entire team on what were truly outstanding efforts from start to finish,” said Skerritt, who was present for the contest.

“It was a remarkable three weeks of cricket which saw our team battle hard to earn draws in the first and second matches.

“Then, with all to play for, they seized every opportunity in the final match to triumph in style. This will put smiles on the faces of West Indies fans everywhere as we lift the fabulous Richards-Botham trophy for the first time.”

The series win represented an ambush of sorts for West Indies who were forced to dig deep on the respective final days of the two previous Tests in Antigua and Barbados, to come away with stalemates.

However, they dominated the game here from the start, bowling England out for 204 in their first innings and then piling up 297 in reply, to take a 93-run lead.