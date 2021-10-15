Skillibeng celebrates Crocodile Teeth album and birth of newborn

As dancehall artiste Skillibeng releases his debut album, Crocodile Teeth The Album, it seems his musical accomplishments are not the only thing the Billboard-charting deejay is celebrating.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the Crocodile Teeth singer has welcomed a son into the world.

In a post to his Instagram page on Thursday night, Skillibeng shared a series of photos of himself sporting Crocodile Teeth branded merchandise. The pictures were accompanied by the caption, "12:00 am", seemingly in anticipation of Friday's album release. But, in the second photo of the slide, Skillibeng, clad in a Crocodile Teeth T-shirt, can be seen cradling a baby assumed to be his newborn son. The infant was also dressed in a Crocodile Teeth branded onesie. A page seemingly belonging to the tot was tagged in the comments section. When OBSERVER ONLINE made checks, the page was found to be that belonging to Emhal Warmington which is assumed to be the child's name. Skillibeng's birth name is Emwah Warmington. The page only follows two others; those belonging to YouTube sensation, Taveion Telfer and Skillibeng. Save for that, not much else is known about the child.

Telfer and Skillibeng were romantically linked earlier this year. Back in January, Telfer herself took to the Internet to confirm her and Skillibeg's budding romance, indicating at the time that the two were in a "full blown relationship".

That confirmation quelled the gossip surrounding the two but only for a few months. Before long, the rumour mill started churning again, this time with talks that Telfer was pregnant with the Brik Pan Brik artiste's baby. Though neither Telfer nor Skillibeng confirmed the news, leaked photos of what appeared to be from the social media sensation's maternity shoot later surfaced on the internet.

Today, it seems the first real piece of confirmation that the two had indeed conceived has finally made its way to social media.