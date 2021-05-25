Skillibeng hits multiple Billboard charts

Skillibeng hits multiple Billboard chartsTuesday, May 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Red-hot deejay Skillibeng is the first Jamaican act to chart a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in four years. A remix of his 2020 hit Crocodile Teeth, featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, debuts at 100 on this week's chart.
Prior to Skillibeng, the last Jamaican to visit the chart was Sean Paul. He was featured on Enrique Iglesias's Subeme La Radio, which peaked at 81, spending nine weeks on the chart in April 2017.
The Crocodile Teeth (remix) is also featured on other Billboard charts. It enters the Billboard Global 200 at 182, and 43 on Digital Song Sales.
Crocodile Teeth (remix) is one of three new songs featured on Nicki Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, which was re-released on May 14 via Republic Records.
Last Friday, the original version of Crocodile Teeth, produced by Johnny Wonder and Adde Instrumentals, debuted at 74 on the Official UK Singles chart.
Kevin Jackson
