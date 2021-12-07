Slain basic school teacher remembered as humble, quiet and much-loved

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Teachers at the Sandy Bank primary and basic schools in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, believe they have been robbed following the killing of one of their colleagues Tuesday morning.

Chanel Smith, who at the time of her death worked at the basic school but taught at the primary school prior to that, was shot dead by gunmen near the school gate.

“This is an angel that they took away from us,” one teacher told OBSERVER ONLINE. “She was molding the children helping them to achieve their dreams and look what they did.”

The teacher described Smith as someone who was very humble and quiet.

“I've never heard her raise her voice yet,” she recalled. “When she started we were wondering if she was in the right field. When she spoke, you could hardly hear her.”

She said Smith got better at her craft overtime until she became one of the most-loved teachers at the institution.

“She was perfect, she has never been in any incident with anyone,” she said.

Police reported that shortly before 8 am, Smith was about to enter the school when one of two men, who were near the gate pretending to fix a motorcycle, pulled a gun and shot her several times. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

The Pedro Plains police are asking anyone with information regarding the killing to contact any police station.