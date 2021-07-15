Sliding dollar, rising prices hurting the most vulnerable says PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to provide relief for the nation's most vulnerable as the Jamaican dollar continues to trend at record lows.

In a statement issued a short while ago, the party said it notes that the Jamaican dollar ended trading today at a record low of US$1 to J$155.24.

''This development has unleashed further hardships on the already burdened Jamaican people, especially the most vulnerable, who must pay more for foreign exchange dependent items and services, including basic food and electricity costs,'' the statement said.

Opposition spokesman on Finance, Julian Robinson said, “the combination of record high gas prices, record high food prices and a devaluing dollar will lead to another round of price increases on the Jamaican people who are still struggling from the effects of COVID-19.”

Robinson said that many people are still out of work and living on the fringes of the economy.

He said the Government needs to take immediate action to provide relief to the most vulnerable, and to stem the devaluation of the dollar as this has worsened the economic woes of large sections of the population.

''It is past due for the Government to stand up to its obligatory responsibility to the people of Jamaica and provide much-needed assistance to the most vulnerable during this period,'' the party said.

“This uncertainty and devaluation of the dollar also make it difficult for businesses to plan effectively. We cannot run our economy on volatility and expect any real growth,” Robinson added.