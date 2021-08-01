Slow vaccine uptake in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — Following a less than desired turnout for the vaccination blitz in Hanover and the parish recording a surge in the novel coronavirus cases, the medical officer of health, Dr Kaushal Singh, is encouraging the public to come out and get vaccinated within the next five days.

"Hanover has a target to vaccinate at least 3500 persons within next five days...I will urge you all to help me out to achieve this number so that the current increase in the number of cases will have a lesser impact in the following weeks. We have been seeing a large increase in the number of cases in the parish," stated Dr Singh in a WhatsApp message to the councillor and shared with the Observer.

According to the medical officer, each health centre in the parish has a slot for 200 people to get vaccinated, however, approximately 40 per cent have come out so far in Lucea.

Between Saturday and Thursday, health centres in Lucea and Sandy Bay will open between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. In Green Island, Hopewell, Ramble Chester Castle and Dias health centres close at 2:00 pm on specific days.

Similarly, Westmoreland has also seen a surge in cases and as such, the medical officer of health for Westmoreland, Dr Marcia Graham, is encouraging people to come out and get their jab.

Besides, she noted that people with their vaccination cards will be allowed to travel back home without a problem, even if the 3:00 pm curfew has started on Sunday.

Vaccination is taking place across Savanna-la-Mar, Whitehouse, Negril, Darliston and Grange Hill health centres in Westmoreland on specific days. While some centres will close off at 4:00, others will close at either 2:00 or 3:00 pm.

Meanwhile in the parishes of St James and Trelawny, the vaccination blitz is progressing well so far.

In St James, the Montego Bay Comprehensive-Type Five, Catherine Hall, Sandals Inn, Mount Carey and Johns Hall health centres will open on various days between the hours of 8:00, 9:00 and 10:00 am in some cases up to 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 pm in other cases.

The Falmouth, Duncans, Wakefield, Clark's Town, Lowe River, Ulster Spring, Duansvale, Bounty Hall, Wait-A-Bit, Warsop, Troy, Jackson Town and Rio Bueno health centres in Trelawny will open from as early as 9:00 am in some cases to 4:00 pm.

Members of the public who are 18 years and older are being asked to visit the website: www.moh.gov.jm or call: 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

- Anthony Lewis.