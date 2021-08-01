Slow vaccine uptake in Hanover

Slow vaccine uptake in HanoverSunday, August 01, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — Following a less than desired turnout for the vaccination blitz in Hanover and the parish recording a surge in the novel coronavirus cases, the medical officer of health, Dr Kaushal Singh, is encouraging the public to come out and get vaccinated within the next five days.
"Hanover has a target to vaccinate at least 3500 persons within next five days...I will urge you all to help me out to achieve this number so that the current increase in the number of cases will have a lesser impact in the following weeks. We have been seeing a large increase in the number of cases in the parish," stated Dr Singh in a WhatsApp message to the councillor and shared with the Observer.
According to the medical officer, each health centre in the parish has a slot for 200 people to get vaccinated, however, approximately 40 per cent have come out so far in Lucea.
Between Saturday and Thursday, health centres in Lucea and Sandy Bay will open between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. In Green Island, Hopewell, Ramble Chester Castle and Dias health centres close at 2:00 pm on specific days.
Similarly, Westmoreland has also seen a surge in cases and as such, the medical officer of health for Westmoreland, Dr Marcia Graham, is encouraging people to come out and get their jab.
Besides, she noted that people with their vaccination cards will be allowed to travel back home without a problem, even if the 3:00 pm curfew has started on Sunday.
Vaccination is taking place across Savanna-la-Mar, Whitehouse, Negril, Darliston and Grange Hill health centres in Westmoreland on specific days. While some centres will close off at 4:00, others will close at either 2:00 or 3:00 pm.
Meanwhile in the parishes of St James and Trelawny, the vaccination blitz is progressing well so far.
In St James, the Montego Bay Comprehensive-Type Five, Catherine Hall, Sandals Inn, Mount Carey and Johns Hall health centres will open on various days between the hours of 8:00, 9:00 and 10:00 am in some cases up to 2:00, 3:00 and 4:00 pm in other cases.
The Falmouth, Duncans, Wakefield, Clark's Town, Lowe River, Ulster Spring, Duansvale, Bounty Hall, Wait-A-Bit, Warsop, Troy, Jackson Town and Rio Bueno health centres in Trelawny will open from as early as 9:00 am in some cases to 4:00 pm.
Members of the public who are 18 years and older are being asked to visit the website: www.moh.gov.jm or call: 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
- Anthony Lewis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy