VIDEO: Smooth vaccination process despite delay at Portmore HEART Academy

VIDEO: Smooth vaccination process despite delay at Portmore HEART AcademySaturday, April 10, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— There was some delay outside the Portmore HEART Academy vaccine centre in St Catherine this morning where hundreds of people turned out to be inoculated in the government's COVID-19 vaccination blitz.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness recently announced that it would be offering vaccines to people in the 60 and over age group.
One Portmore resident said despite the initial delay, once inside the actual vaccine centre the process was smooth and there were no complications.
“All the delays were outside, once you get in, we don't spend 20 minutes inside. You get the vaccine and you sit for about 15 minutes to make sure everything is alright,” the resident told OBSERVER ONLINE .
Today's activities are part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' islandwide vaccination blitz.
