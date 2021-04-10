Smooth vaccination process in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica -- While there were reports of glitches and overcrowding at some vaccination sites across the island this morning, residents of St Ann enjoyed a smooth vaccination process at Grand Bahia Principe.

At 4:00 pm today, over 800 people were vaccinated at the site, under strict COVID-19 protocols, and manoeuvered by members of the Jamaica Constabulary, Jamaica Defence Force, and workers from the Ministry of Health.

“This location seems to be going well and I want to give thanks to the organisers, the North-East Regional Health Authority, and the people who are always on the ground. A lot of people for the most part seem comfortable. People are certainly happy for the most part and I am happy with what I'm seeing,” Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said.

This is not the first time the hotel has accommodated the ministry since COVID-19, as it was used before for quarantining people last year. The minister said the blitz was smoother there than at other vaccination locations.

“For the rest of the country we are going fairly well, but [had] a relatively slow start in the early morning. [There was] rainfall in some areas, people came without an appointment, and so you had a bit of a rush in the early morning so we had to rush to settle things down,” the minister said.

The vaccination blitz, which is scheduled for three days, will end on Monday. Both unregistered and registered people were inoculated. Others were assisted with registration.

“Today is a marvelous day… when we look at the number of people who have registered so far, we have tomorrow and we have registered over 600 people already and for Monday we have 500 people and we are anticipating that we are going to get way above the people that are registered. Because even today we are getting unregistered people,” Medical Officer for St Ann, Tamika Henry, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

She said that many people were hesitant about being vaccinated at first, but the number of people who turned out, indicates that they reconsidered the benefits.

Donicka Robinson