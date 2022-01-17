So far so good: Yallahs High principal says school opens to a smooth start

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – Principal of Yallahs High School in St Thomas, Mark Malabver, says that aside from some minor issues, school reopened as scheduled and he was pleased with the turn out.

Students from grades 7, 10 and 11 attended school today. According to Malabver, it was smooth sailing for the most part.

“It went well. They did come out in their numbers,” he said. “A lot of parents were here as well this morning. They were not necessarily allowed to come on the compound but they did come to see off their children.”

There were a few issues as it related to proper grooming, however, the school engaged with the students to give them time to get those issues resolved.

“The parents did assist we were happy to see each other. It was a good day. We ensured that the protocol was being enforced. We had a few kinks to work out,” he pointed out. However, the children were 're-orientated' as to the protocol. “So things are up and running. So far so good, we have commenced distribution of protective gears for our staff as the need may arise in that regard,” he pointed out.

Sharon, a vendor, pointed out that she was impressed with how pristine the school looked. She said that she was equally impressed that the level of cleanliness was maintained throughout the day.

“The children walked in a line, they were spaced out and when they left the class it was cleaned and sanitised. I had to compliment the groundsman on how the school looked.

In the meantime, Sharon, who has been selling at the school gate for 20 years and is fully vaccinated, welcomed the protocols. She, along with several of her colleagues, expressed happiness at the re-opening of the institution after almost two years of closure due to the Coronavirus.

“The students join line and have to stay six feet apart; they can't bungle up. They have to cover their mouth and noses and if they don't have a mask we sell them,” she said. “The protocol starts outside with us and we make sure they follow it,” she shared.

The veteran vendor praised Principal Malabver for his effort to get the school reopened and said she is happy for the return of students as this is her main source of income. Sharon shared that during the closure she had to remain determined so as not to sink into depression. “I had to be headstrong so I don't fall into depression. It was hard to get by but luckily I had family abroad who helped.”

She said that she is hoping that school remains open and is urging the students to always follow the protocol and remain safe and healthy.

In the meantime, Malabver was happy to have the vendors back.

“The vendors, who are a part of the family, were happy that we have reopened school,” he said.

-Anthony Henry