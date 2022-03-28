Soca singer Blaxx dies of COVID-19 complications

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Soca star Dexter Stewart, better known as “Blaxx,” died at hospital Monday after contracting the COVID-19, his manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose confirmed.

D'All Starz of which he was the lead singer issued a statement saying his family, along with the management and members of the band D'All Starz, regretted having to announce his untimely passing.