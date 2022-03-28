Soca singer Blaxx dies of COVID-19 complications

Soca singer Blaxx dies of COVID-19 complicationsMonday, March 28, 2022
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Soca star Dexter Stewart, better known as “Blaxx,” died at hospital Monday after contracting the COVID-19, his manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose confirmed.
D'All Starz of which he was the lead singer issued a statement saying his family, along with the management and members of the band D'All Starz, regretted having to announce his untimely passing.
“May his voice be heard among the angels,” it said. The 61-year-old had been hospitalised since March 4.
In 2020, Blaxx was hospitalised with lung and kidney issues.
Fans had taken to social media playing some of his tunes, including his 2018 hit “Hulk”. They had also been sending prayers for the singer's recovery.
Trinidad and Tobago has registered 3,734 deaths and 137,000 infections from COVID-19 since March 2020.
