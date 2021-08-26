Social Housing Programme transforming lives

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The government's new Social Housing Programme has been described as a beacon of hope for many indigent residents living across Jamaica who hope to become homeowners.

The initiative, which is a component of the broader Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme, has steadily been addressing the need for housing opportunities by providing affordable and quality housing solutions to indigent families.

The statement which was released on Thursday, informed that scores of units have been built and handed over to families throughout the years under the programme where 30,000 additional housing solutions are expected over the next five years. At a recent handover ceremony of a new home to a family in Quarry, St James, it was announced that 380 units are to be made available over the next year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell, during her address at the function explained that the programme is geared towards persons who are considered less fortunate but aspire to own a home “like anybody else”.

“And for Jamaicans, that is one of the greatest aspirations that we have. So, it has really given Jamaicans who under normal circumstances cannot afford to build a house for themselves [the opportunity to own a house],” Sewell outlined.

She indicated that several methods are used to select persons for the Social Housing Programme.

“The Member of Parliament will look across his or her constituency to determine who is the neediest, who needs a house more than anybody else, and then they would apply. There is an application process to HOPE in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation,” Sewell explained.

“Then officers from HOPE would go out and do what we call a social inquiry to confirm that you really have the need and, thereafter, they prepare the documents, submit it to the committee, the committee would approve it and then they go to tender, award the contract and then they build the house,” she added.

Sewell said these housing solutions range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom houses.

She also pointed out that families living in a “big yard” are also a target group of the initiative.

“Where you have several families living on a plot of land with different houses, we also go and regularise them. So [for example], we built in Annotto Bay three 3-bedroom houses on the same lot because it is a huge family,” Sewell outlined.

“Then we have the one where we relocate, probably a community depending on the size. So, we have that component too, and, recently, the Prime Minister directed us to look at a particular area where we are now working through the details to have a small community relocated,” she added.

Sewell said the government has been pleased with the success of the programme, so far, and is committed to giving even more indigent Jamaicans the opportunities to be a part of the local housing market.

“So, we are very pleased to be a part of it. It is very rewarding not only to the beneficiaries but for us who are doing our best to make a difference in the lives of our own Jamaicans,” she stated.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who also attended the handover ceremony in Quarry, noted that the new Social Housing Programme is helping many Jamaicans who would otherwise not be able to find a solution on the open housing market, due to their destitute conditions.

“There is always an element of the society that would not be able to participate in the housing market. Their income would not qualify them for a mortgage, they would not be able to find the down payment for a home and their situation just wouldn't be able to afford them the housing solutions that are brought on to the market,” Holness indicated.

“What should happen to those persons? Well, this is the idea behind the Social Housing Programme. Persons who are not able to find a solution on the open [housing] market should be provided a solution by the State,” he affirmed.

Marva Mason, who received a new three-bedroom house at the Social Housing handover ceremony in Quarry, noted that she could have never “done this on my own”. She said the programme has forever transformed her life and has even added value to her community.

“I know that you (the Government) will impact a lot of persons. So, I am so grateful. Thank you and keep up the good work. We all appreciate it,” Mason outlined.