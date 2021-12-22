Social media influencer 'Dan Dan' donates 55-inch TV to Victoria Jubilee Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular social media influencer Danar Royal on Tuesday donated a 55-inch television to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

The donation comes as part of his '12 Days of Christmas' campaign launched on December 13, in which Royal, better known as 'Dan Dan,' has been spreading the holiday cheer through a series of giveaways on his social media platforms.

After learning about the campaign, Damion Williams, an operating theatre attendant, sent Dan Dan an Instagram message, sharing with him that his hospital ward had been without a television for over three years.

“Most times people neglect what happens in the operating theatre unit, we have been out of a television for over three years. So, when I heard about Dan Dan's 12 days of Christmas, I said to myself I have to try and reach out to him and see how best we can get a television,” Williams said.

“When me reach out, him respond quick. And to be honest, I am just surprised even to get a response. It is a great thing for the Christmas, particularly for the staff, it gives us a little entertainment during the downtime, it is greatly appreciated,” added Williams.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, senior medical officer, Garth McDonald, said the donation would provide a little comfort to the staff and care team members who have been working around the clock to deliver the highest quality patient care.

“This will help to improve conditions for our workers, who give so much to health care and the society,” said McDonald.

Royal, who also spoke at the ceremony, noted that having been born at the hospital, he was very happy to be able to give back to his birthplace.

“I was born here — this is my birthplace. And when Damion reached out to me, I thought I couldn't let this opportunity to do something positive pass, given that I have such an intimate relationship with this institution,” he said.

“Dan Dan's 12 Days of Christmas Gift -A-Day came about because of course I love to see people happy. We are still in a pandemic that has affected so many areas of society, especially our people and the way they earn. So for me, I wanted to give back in a very fun and exciting way and what better way to do it than gifting, it is a sure way to put a smile on people's faces,” he added.

Royal further shared that the initiative would not have been possible without the support of his Negus management team, who he noted has been instrumental in the success of the campaign.

“When Danar came to us about his '12 days of Christmas' we thought it was a great initiative and very fitting for the true spirit of Christmas. So we got to work and decided to help. We reached out to a few companies and they were very receptive and in alignment with Dan Dan's brand,” said a representative from Negus.

“We are grateful for those who immediately jumped on board, companies like Digicel, Singer, Scotiabank and Appliance Plug. Very grateful to the CEO of Appliance Plug, Janielle Davis, who seeded us with the television that was donated today,” added the Negus representative.

Dan Dan's 12 Days of Christmas: Gift-A-Day campaign continues until Christmas Day.