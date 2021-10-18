Society treats police with less regard than criminals, Chang charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has lamented as an “unfortunate” state of society when the actions of the police are scrutinized more than the commendations meted out for the crimes they prevent and interrupt.

Speaking recently at the launch of the St James Police Benevolent Foundation (SJPBF), Chang said that, “there is something fundamentally wrong in a society when those who serve and protect are treated with less regard than the criminals. As a country, we must understand that the police are not the enemy.”

Chang said the launch of the SJPBF sends a strong signal to the rest of the country that the life, work and sacrifice of police officers is recognised and appreciated.

“Police officers are the human shield and barrier between warring factions; they are the investigators and source of critical intelligence on criminal activities; and they are the gatekeepers of law and order in our country,” he said.

He added that, “Jamaica has a highly professional, competent police force and we must begin to recognise and value these officers.”

According to Chang, the work of modernising the Jamaica Constabulary Force through the use of technology and updated operational and administrative processes is far advanced.

He noted that to date, work has been done to increase the capacity of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine. He also reiterated the government's commitment to the modernisation and transformation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as a matter of priority.

“As we advance these efforts,'' adding that, ''it is equally important for us to continue to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of our police officers. These men and women, who serve bravely and honourably on the frontlines of crime fighting are our heroes and heroines; sons and daughters of oftentimes humble homes and from humble beginnings. They must be given due recognition during service, and their families provided for in the event they are killed in the line of duty.”