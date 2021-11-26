Soldier hospitalised after crash

Soldier hospitalised after crashFriday, November 26, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica - A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) was rushed to the hospital after the service vehicle in which he was travelling ended up in a culvert in front of the Ocho Rios Anglican Church along Milford Road in St Ann.
Reports are that the incident occurred at noon.
Eyewitnesses say the soldier lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road.
The identity of the soldier has not yet been ascertained.
More details soon.
- Akera Davis
