Soldier 'refuses to hand over firearm' after woman's body found in car

Police have charged a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) sergeant in whose car a prostitute was found dead two weeks ago.



Theophilus Tracy was charged with failure to hand over his firearm for inspection after, police say, he repeatedly refused to give his gun to the lawmen for ballistic testing.



Tracy was taken into custody when police began probing the killing of the prostitute on Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5 on Saturday, February 26. He has reportedly not been complying with police investigations.



The St Andrew Central police had reported that about 4:20 am, the Cross Roads Police responded to an assignment of a motor vehicle collision. On arrival of the team, a grey Honda Fit motor car was seen with a woman's body was protruding from the front passenger seat.



She had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Police said the body of the woman, who is still unidentified, appeared to be in its late-thirties, is about 5 feet 2 inches long, and has a skin tone that shows evidence of bleaching.



It was clad in a black blouse, purple sweat pants, and one foot of black-and-red Nike sneakers.



Investigations that followed revealed that the motor car belonged to the JDF sergeant, who is also a licensed firearm holder. He was located and taken into custody.

