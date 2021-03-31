Soldiers accused of rape, sexual assault get bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today offered bail to two Jamaica Defence Force soldiers who were charged following the rape of a fellow woman soldier at Up Park Camp three weeks ago.

Both were offered bail in the amount of $500,000, with strict conditions.

In applying for bail today, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who appeared for one of the accused, stated that the allegations did not reveal any active participation on the part of his client, who denied any knowledge of the act.

The co-accused was represented by attorney Vanessa Taylor.

Both men are to return to court on April 29.

The older man, 22, was charged for the offence of rape, grievous sexual assault and robbery with aggravation, while the other, 19, was charged with aiding and abetting all those offences.

Reports from the incident are that the woman soldier, a member of the Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC), was in the company of a male JNSC member at an abandoned building at Up Park Camp when they were approached by two armed and masked men who demanded JM$20,000 with the promise of not exposing the activities they were engaged in.

When the male JNSC member complied and left to retrieve the money, the woman was raped. The male JNSC member alerted other soldiers to what was happening and the soldiers swooped down, unmasked the men, and realised the perpetrators were also two male soldiers who were part of the JNSC.