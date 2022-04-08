Solving crime requires partnership with the police — Chang

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Solving Jamaica's crime problem requires a working partnership among the police, communities, and stakeholders across all sectors of society, says Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang.

Speaking on day two of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (MBCCI) inaugural Security Summit, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St James, on April 7, Chang emphasised that Jamaicans need to recognise that taming crime cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Chang argued that crime impacts the productivity of several sectors, including tourism, and is a major cost to the economy.

“This is where the summit comes in. Crime becomes everybody's problem [as] it affects all of us and not only collaterally by direct criminal activity. It impairs the productivity of the society… it also impacts the economy [because] although we see expansion of the hotel sector, when you get high levels of violence and illegal activities, significant levels of investments will pass you by,” he indicated.

He said the Government will continue to strengthen the resources of the JCF and expand its crime fighting capacity by recruiting more officers to intercept, investigate and apprehend perpetrators of crime.

“The Government is committed to ensuring that we provide the police with resources. We had a two-year gap because the budget had to be focused on the health issue (COVID-19) for the past 24 months. We have maintained our policy; we are restoring that this year and we are seeking to expand the police force to its appropriate size,” Chang said.

He also underscored the importance of giving moral support to the police.

“There's a narrative in society that oftentimes when anything goes wrong, you want the police to solve the crime, but as soon as they solve it, you look at what is wrong with the police. The ease with which we brand our policemen in a negative way needs to stop,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chang commended the MBCCI for convening the summit and urged participants to help create an effective crime prevention system as well as strategies to help steer young people in vulnerable communities away from criminality.