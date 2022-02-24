Some 100,000 displaced in Ukraine, thousands flee abroad: UN

Some 100,000 displaced in Ukraine, thousands flee abroad: UNThursday, February 24, 2022
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP)— The UN refugee agency said around 100,000 people had fled their homes within Ukraine and several thousand more had left the country since neighbouring Russia invaded early Thursday.
"We believe that some 100,000 people must have already left their homes and may be displaced inside the country, and several thousand have crossed international borders," UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told AFP.
Refugee High Commissioner Filippo Grandi had voiced serious concern at the rapid deterioration of the situation as military operations unfolded across Ukraine and urged neighbouring countries to keep their borders open for those seeking safety and shelter.
"We are continuing to closely follow the situation and are reinforcing our operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries," the agency said.
