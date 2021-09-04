Some Jamaicans fear overcrowded businesses after lockdown days will drive spread of virus

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There are increasing complaints and fears from some Jamaicans that lockdown days, or more specifically, the days that follow them, could prove to be counter-productive as they could do more to spread rather than contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The major concern has to do with the run on businesses after the lockdown days. Long lines were observed from Wednesday of this week outside banks, remittance outlets, supermarkets and pharmacies as Jamaicans rush to prepare for the next lockdown period that runs from this Sunday, September 5 to Tuesday, September 7, or just to get some business done before they are again forced to stay at home.

“The roads have been crazy since Wednesday after the latest lockdown period,” James Palmer told Observer Online. A resident of Washington Gardens in St Andrew, Palmer buys fuel for his van at a popular gas station in Portmore, St Catherine because it is cheaper to do so.

“The line from the gas station at Municipal Boulevard and Grange Lane backed up all the way to Mandela Highway at 12:20pm Wednesday,” Palmer shared.

He said it was no better on the roads on Thursday when business took him in the vicinity of Liguanea, St Andrew and the adjoining New Kingston.

“It was pure congestion in New Kingston and all roads leading off. No traffic was moving in the Liguanea area in the vicinity of Hope Gospel Assembly, the US Embassy and the line outside the Scotiabank was pretty long Thursday morning,” said Palmer.

For her part, Maxine Thompson who lives in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, said it took her sister who is a nurse, from 6:00am when she left Portmore Thursday morning until 9:30am to get to Half-Way Tree where she works.

“I couldn't believe it when she told me the time she got to work,” said Thompson who also has an issue with the days leading up to the lockdown days.

“I think some people may in fact contract COVID in the type of crowds I'm seeing before the lockdown starts. On Saturday I couldn't get into the supermarket in Portmore and the line for bill payment at a certain location on the Greater Portmore Mall was just too long,” she said.

Thompson expressed the view that some people are on the roads for no other reason than that they are suffering from lockdown fatigue.

“I really believe that some people are just driving around and walking around to ease the stress after the forced lockdown periods,” said the self-employed mother of one.

For Janet Salmon who lives in West Cumberland in Portmore, and who faced the 17-day lockdown of the entire parish of St Catherine in May 2020, she is now more fearful about getting into a crowded space than she did last year.

“Last year I fretted whenever I was forced to spend hours at a Western Union or MoneyGram outlet just so I could collect the money my relatives sent from overseas so I could keep food on the table.

“The fact that we did not have a tremendous spike in cases then may have simply meant there were not that many cases of the coronavirus circulating in the population. With what I'm reading and hearing about this Delta variant and how highly contagious it is, I am trying to avoid these crowds but I'm losing that battle. I just have to do business on the road,” she lamented.

Up to the first week of August last year, Jamaica had confirmed just under 1,000 cases of COVID-19. Up to this Wednesday, September 1, the country had confirmed 69,054 cases and 1,568 deaths.