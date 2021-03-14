Some burials now allowed, McKenzie says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has announced an adjustment to the current two-week ban on burials.

In a statement today, the minister said, “having met with funeral directors and related stakeholders last week, a number of proposals emerged from those conversations. Accordingly, approval has been given for:

• The burial or cremation of bodies that are in an advanced state of decomposition;

• The burial or cremation of bodies that are not in an advanced state of decomposition, but have been recommended for immediate burial by the appropriate health authorities, and;

• The burial or cremation of indigent persons who die in State care.

“These measures took effect on Saturday, March 13. I want to make it clear that only the clergy will be allowed to administer the final rites for persons who are buried or cremated in these three circumstances. No family gathering will be allowed. The current order prohibiting burials remains in effect,” McKenzie said.

He also noted that approval has been given to allow families to obtain burial orders to facilitate preparation for burials once the ban is lifted.

''As an additional measure to ensure compliance with the ban on burials, I also want to make it very clear that the municipal corporations will not be issuing interment orders, without which no final disposal of a body can be done. This ban on burials came about because of the total disregard for the COVID-19 protocols at gravesites all over the country, and the connection between this behaviour and the spike in cases and hospitalisations. The Government will continue to do everything to bring these numbers down and save lives,” he added.

McKenzie indicated that the Government is considering additional proposals made by the stakeholders in the funeral industry, and commended them for their understanding, strong sense of partnership, and cooperation.