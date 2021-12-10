Some local businesses to pay bonuses after good year despite pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the end of the year quickly approaching, we all have that one question on our minds. Will we be getting an end of year bonus?

In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies had cut back on their expenses to limit the economic impact of the fast-spreading virus, leaving employees to bear the burden of the pandemic with pay cuts and loss of some privileges.

Nearly two years into the crisis, as COVID still hovers over the world with new variants and limited access to vaccines for some, the state of the economy is still uncertain.

So what does this mean for the best kind of corporate Christmas gift we can receive at the end of the year?

For some companies it's still uncertain, but for the GraceKennedy Group, CEO Don Wehby said team members can expect their bonuses given the successful year the company has had so far.

“What we do in terms of bonus, we pay a percentage in December and then we pay the rest in March after our auditing results are out because bonuses are paid based on auditing results,” Wehby said in an interview with OBSERVER ONLINE.

Noting that the GraceKennedy Group over the last two years has been doing extremely well, the CEO said: “We believe in paying performance incentives. In other words, the executives and the team members of GraceKennedy, their bonuses are directly tied to their personal performance but also the Group's performance. So, in 2020, in the height of COVID, the Group reported over 50 per cent increase in profit and this year we're also — for the third quarter results — we're 20 odd per cent (26 per cent) increase in profit so that will be reflected in the bonus calculations for the staff members and of course their personal performance.”

GraceKennedy, which operates in food trading and financial services, generated a record $95.78 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2021, which is $20 billion shy of the $115.44 billion earned in 2020.

Wehby explained that team members receive “good incentives” once they achieve their key performance indicators (KPIs) and the Group achieves its target results.

“The GraceKennedy compensation scheme is designed around a performance incentive system. In other words, once you perform well and the Group performs well, you will get a good bonus or a cash incentive,” he added.

Bonus is also performance-based at Jamaica Producers Group (JP) and it is against that background that the company will be providing the incentive to staff, Jeffrey Hall, the company's CEO told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“JP is a holding company with a diverse range of businesses in different industries. On a whole, JP has had a good year, and in line with that there will be bonuses within the group based on individual performances,” Hall said.

For the 39-week period ended October 2, 2021, JP – which operates businesses in food & drink and logistics & infrastructure – generated consolidated year-to-date profits of $2.3 billion on the back of improved revenues and strengthened gross margin, according to its financial report.

While Supreme Ventures Services Limited CEO, Dennis Chung did not confirm whether or not his company will be distributing bonuses this year, he expressed hope that local businesses will provide bonuses where they can afford to.

“I hope as many people as (possible) can give bonuses because people need it, but it has been very difficult for businesses. Remember that in August/September we were coming out of lockdown days and we're still in curfews, there's no entertainment happening so all of that sector is gone. It's a very difficult time,” the Supreme Ventures CEO said, adding that inflation is also higher.

“It has been a difficult two years for people. You don't see the amount of activity still out there, and not just in Jamaica, but you realise when you look online you see a lot of sales happening which is something I always use to judge…I mean if you have very high demand then you won't have as many sales and there's logistical problems — a lot of people who might want to bring in things are not able to bring it in, so I think the economy has been subdued. It has taken a hit so it will take a little time for people to recover,” he shared with OBSERVER ONLINE.

Noting that bonuses should be based on affordability and performance, Chung said: “I remember the days long ago when people used to just give bonuses irrespective of what happened but those days have long passed. I think people give more incentives now based on the outcome so you might find that with the COVID situation it has been reduced, I would think it might be reduced because a lot of businesses actually went out of business — small businesses. A lot of businesses lost money and so I think the bonuses are going to be very few and far between,” Chung said.

He noted, however, “I think people will try as much as they can, given the season, but if you look at it, even driving around you realise you don't see as many Christmas lights and all of those things as the years before so I think people just feeling it.”

And a small bar owner who spoke with OBSERVER ONLINE, has indeed felt it.

Badly hit by the pandemic, she said only one member of staff can expect a bonus this year — a decision which was hard for her to make.

“Trust me it (business) really never up to give out (in terms of the COVID-19 impact), but on the other side you will always have a next person who really depending on it because they have kids and all these things and you try to make them happy at times,” the entrepreneur said.

An entrepreneur in the creative industries, which have also been hit hard by the crisis, said his company was unable to pay out any end-of-year bonuses after another difficult year.

“We are not even thinking about bonuses right now,” said the businessman who requested that he and his company remain anonymous.