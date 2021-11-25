Some persons to be issued new COVID vaccination cards

KINGSTON, Jamaica: The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising members of the public who have been issued a vaccination card with the manufacturer's information as “SII” to visit a permanent vaccination site to receive an updated card.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the ministry said the change has become necessary as health authorities “seek to ensure that the vaccination card contains the complete manufacturer's information” in a bid to “minimize any challenges that Jamaicans may experience while travelling.”

It had been brought to the media's attention earlier this week that persons had been having difficulties travelling due to incomplete or inaccurate vaccination cards.

Persons with the manufacturer's information “SII” are being asked to take along their current cards when visiting the vaccination site to get a replacement.

The permanent vaccination sites are listed on the Ministry's vaccination webportal, vaccination.moh.gov.jm