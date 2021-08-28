Some roads cleared, several others remain inaccessible

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several of the roadways across the island that were blocked due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ina, have been cleared and are now accessible to the public.

This includes the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, Hanover's Pondside main road heading to Cascade, and Cave Valley Town in St Ann which are now accessible to motorists.

Likewise, in Manchester, the Winston Jones Highway, Devon main road in Christiana, Top Alston to Baliston main road, and Silent Hill to Christiana main road are now passable.

However, in Clarendon, the Gravel Hill main road (vicinity of the bridge) in the Milk River area and the Alley main road (vicinity of the bridge) in the Exeter area remain impassable, while the Coffee Piece community remains inaccessible.

Motorists are being advised to continue to avoid St Elizabeth's Paynes Town main road heading towards Darliston and Ness Castle to Hagley's Gap in St Thomas, which remains impassable.

Motorists are further advised to use alternative routes where necessary and obey the instructions of the officers on duty.