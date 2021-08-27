Some roadways in south Clarendon impassable due to flooding

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police are reporting that some roadways in southern Clarendon have been impacted by the heavy rains and are now impassable.

As a result, motorists are being advised to use alternative routes where possible to access these areas.

The affected areas include:

· Gravel Hill main road (vicinity the bridge) in the Milk River area

· Alley main road (vicinity the bridge) in the Exeter area

Residents of Coffee Piece are also being advised that all roads leading in and out of the community are impassable. Persons must therefore avoid the area until the waters have receded.