Some tax offices to open on Saturday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will open select tax offices this Saturday and on Saturday, April 24 as it continues in its efforts to bring greater convenience to taxpayers considering the recent amendments to the Disaster Risk Management Orders.

The tax offices that will open both Saturdays are St Andrew, Mandeville, St Ann's Bay, Montego Bay and Savanna-la-Mar. They will operate between the hours of 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

The TAJ noted that the tax office located in Old Harbour will only be opened on Saturday, April 24.

It noted further that the Portmore Tax Office will also operate on both Saturdays with adjusted business hours (8:30 am to 1:30 pm).

The administration added that individuals wishing to make payments for property tax may utilise the added convenience of TAJ's weekend operating hours, as they have until April 30 before any penalty is applied.

The administration said during these weekend hours, taxpayers will be able to conduct their usual weekday transactions, including processing motor vehicle documents, paying property taxes and traffic ticket fines, applying for a taxpayer registration number, and dropping off documents for the renewal of their driver's licence.

However, it said audit and compliance activities will not be available during the Saturday operation.

The TAJ continues to remind the public that they may avoid a tax office visit by conducting several transactions online, to include payment for driver's licence renewal, fitness certificate and property tax, as well as electronically querying property tax liabilities.

It said customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a payee. Additionally, the TAJ said payments can be made via the Tax Authority's website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features.