Jamaica Festival Song finalists on global streaming platforms

Jamaica Festival Song finalists on global streaming platformsWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The songs vying to become the Jamaica Festival Song for 2021 are now available for download and streaming on the major music streaming services including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Spotify.
The album — Jamaica Festival 2021 Song Competition — with the 12 finalists went live on the weekend.
The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport said this is the second year that the finalists in the competition are being exposed on global streaming platforms as part of plans by Portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange to revitalise the annual Jamaica Festival.
Last year's Jamaica Festival Song finalists were streamed on 30 digital platforms across the world and Grange said there are plans to add other platforms this year.
The 12 finalists are:
|
Title
|
Voting #
|
Stage Name
|
Writer
|
Producer
|
Birthday Bash JA
|
876-444-7701
|
Kimiela 'Candy' Isaacs
|
Kimiela Isaacs
|
Sidney Thorpe
|
Celebration (wet sugar)
|
876-444-7702
|
Peso
|
Everton Pessoa/ Ewan Simpson/ Brinton Haughton/ Daniel Thompson/ Dean Fraser/ Luewin Thomas
|
Ewan Simpson
|
Jamaica Nice
|
876-444-7703
|
Althea Hewitt
|
Althea Hewitt
|
Anthony Senior
|
Jamaican Talawah
|
876-444-7704
|
Father Reece
|
Lloyd Reece
|
Sidney Thorpe
|
Jamaican Spirit
|
876-444-7705
|
Stacious
|
Stacey Scarlett
|
Stacy Scarlett/ Mathew Gentles/ Patrick Wheatle
|
Jah Mek Yah
|
876-444-7706
|
Lutan Fyah
|
Anthony Martin
|
Ernie Wilks
|
Land We Love
|
876-444-7707
|
I-Octane
|
Byiome Muir (I- Octane)/ Carl Bartley (DJ Barkley)
|
Conquer the Globe Productions/ Barkley Production
|
Love Jamaica My Land
|
876-444-7708
|
DB
|
Marjorie Walters
|
Sylvester Gordon
|
Real Talk (Jamrock)
|
876-444-7709
|
Tamo J
|
Dwight Allen
|
Dwight Allen
|
Rumba Box
|
876-444-7710
|
Dez-I Boyd
|
Desmond Boyd
|
Otis Milton
|
Sweet Jamaica
|
876-444-7711
|
Reggae Maxx
|
Errol Graham/ Paul McLearn
|
Shane Brown
|
Unwind
|
876-444-7712
|
Fab 5
|
Grub Cooper
|
Fab 5
“These 12 songs will get maximum exposure on the digital platforms and then the public will be able to vote to determine the winning song. They're gonna vote across service providers and also on the Reggae Jamaica app where, particularly members of the Diaspora will be able to poll their votes,” Grange said.
The ministry said the Reggae Jamaica app is available for iOs and Android devices and voting options are now open.
The finalists will perform in two televised shows to be aired on TVJ and social media on July 15 and 22.
