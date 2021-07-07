Jamaica Festival Song finalists on global streaming platforms

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The songs vying to become the Jamaica Festival Song for 2021 are now available for download and streaming on the major music streaming services including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Spotify.

The album — Jamaica Festival 2021 Song Competition — with the 12 finalists went live on the weekend.

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport said this is the second year that the finalists in the competition are being exposed on global streaming platforms as part of plans by Portfolio Minister, Olivia Grange to revitalise the annual Jamaica Festival.

Last year's Jamaica Festival Song finalists were streamed on 30 digital platforms across the world and Grange said there are plans to add other platforms this year.

The 12 finalists are:

Title Voting # Stage Name Writer Producer Birthday Bash JA 876-444-7701 Kimiela 'Candy' Isaacs Kimiela Isaacs Sidney Thorpe Celebration (wet sugar) 876-444-7702 Peso Everton Pessoa/ Ewan Simpson/ Brinton Haughton/ Daniel Thompson/ Dean Fraser/ Luewin Thomas Ewan Simpson Jamaica Nice 876-444-7703 Althea Hewitt Althea Hewitt Anthony Senior Jamaican Talawah 876-444-7704 Father Reece Lloyd Reece Sidney Thorpe Jamaican Spirit 876-444-7705 Stacious Stacey Scarlett Stacy Scarlett/ Mathew Gentles/ Patrick Wheatle Jah Mek Yah 876-444-7706 Lutan Fyah Anthony Martin Ernie Wilks Land We Love 876-444-7707 I-Octane Byiome Muir (I- Octane)/ Carl Bartley (DJ Barkley) Conquer the Globe Productions/ Barkley Production Love Jamaica My Land 876-444-7708 DB Marjorie Walters Sylvester Gordon Real Talk (Jamrock) 876-444-7709 Tamo J Dwight Allen Dwight Allen Rumba Box 876-444-7710 Dez-I Boyd Desmond Boyd Otis Milton Sweet Jamaica 876-444-7711 Reggae Maxx Errol Graham/ Paul McLearn Shane Brown Unwind 876-444-7712 Fab 5 Grub Cooper Fab 5

“These 12 songs will get maximum exposure on the digital platforms and then the public will be able to vote to determine the winning song. They're gonna vote across service providers and also on the Reggae Jamaica app where, particularly members of the Diaspora will be able to poll their votes,” Grange said.

The ministry said the Reggae Jamaica app is available for iOs and Android devices and voting options are now open.

The finalists will perform in two televised shows to be aired on TVJ and social media on July 15 and 22.