South Africa beat West Indies by 16 runs in second T20

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (AFP) — South Africa defeated the West Indies by 16 runs in the 2nd T20 International of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

That left the series level at 1-1 after the home side clinched Saturday's opener by eight wickets.

Scores: South Africa 166-7 (T. Bavuma 46, R. Hendricks 42, Q. de Kock 26; O. McCoy 3-25, K. Sinclair 2-23) v West Indies 150-9 (A. Fletcher 35, F. Allen 34, E. Lewis 21; K. Rabada 3-37, G. Linde 2-19, T. Shamsi 1-16)