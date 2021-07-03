South Africa elect to bat in 5th West Indies T20

South Africa elect to bat in 5th West Indies T20Saturday, July 03, 2021
|
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (AFP)— South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the final T20 International of their five-match contest at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.
This is the first time in the series that a team has chosen to bat first, a decision no doubt influenced by the tourists' failure to chase a target of 168 in the previous fixture two days earlier which allowed the home side to pull level at 2-2 and set up the finale as a series decider.
With West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained in the field on Tuesday, his place has been taken by Akeal Hosein, who also bowls left-arm orthodox spin. Hosein will be making his T20 International debut.
South Africa also have an injury concern with pacer Anrich Nortje resting a bruised knee.
Mindful of the spin-friendly conditions in the previous matches, the Proteas have drafted in another left-arm spinner, Bjorn Fortuin, in place of Nortje while their batting line-up has been adjusted with opening batsman Reeza Hendricks dropped and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder coming into the middle-order.
Teams: West Indies – Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards.
South Africa – Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Joel Wilson (TRI)
Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy