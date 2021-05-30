South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third waveSunday, May 30, 2021
|
PRETORIA, South Africa (AFP) — President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against COVID-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic.
Four of the nation's nine provinces, including Gauteng which boasts Johannesburg and Pretoria and has the biggest population, are already battling a third wave of infections, Ramaphosa said.
"It may only be a matter of time before the country as a whole will have entered a third wave," he said.
South Africa is officially the worst-hit country on the continent with more than 1.65 million cases and 56,363 deaths.
"The number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country," the president said as hospital entries also climb.
"Delaying the spread of the virus is especially important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave reaches its peak," he said.
From Monday, the night curfew will start an hour earlier from 11:00 pm while non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and gyms will have to shut at 10:00 pm.
Gatherings, including political and faith events, will be limited to 250 people outdoors and 100 indoors.
Only a little more than one per cent of the population has been vaccinated so far and the campaign to jab elderly people started just last week.
The government, under fire for failing to buy vaccines quickly, says it has paid for doses to cover 40 million of the 59 million South Africans — or enough to reach herd immunity.
Ramaphosa has repeatedly condemned "vaccine apartheid" with rich countries buying up most of the vaccine doses.
"As the African continent we are pushing ahead with efforts to expand our vaccine manufacturing capacity with a view to be self-sufficient in vaccine production," he said.
South Africa and India are campaigning for an end to patent rights on coronavirus vaccines to help every country to manufacture its own supplies.
The G7 summit of rich nations will discuss the issue at a summit in Britain next month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy