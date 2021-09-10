South Africa vaccinates some kids in test of Chinese vaccine

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa on Friday started vaccinating children and adolescents as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 6 months and 17 years.

The global study will enroll 2,000 participants in South Africa and 12,000 others will be taking part in Kenya, the Philippines, Chile and Malaysia.

The first children in South Africa were inoculated at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in the capital Pretoria to kick off the trials and others will get shots at 6 different sites across the country, the Sinovac company said in a statement Friday.

“The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of two doses of the CoronaVac against confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 cases in children and adolescents,” said the statement.

“Efficacy will also be evaluated against hospitalization and severe COVID-19 cases,” Sinovac said.